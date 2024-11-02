Man United to find Chelsea a tough nut to crack at Old Trafford

LONDON, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Matchday 10 of the 2024-25 Premier League season is headlined by a clash of Manchester United and Chelsea, with the two heavyweights set for a blockbuster game on Sunday evening.

United have endured a difficult season thus far and could really do with a marquee win at Old Trafford, but they may find Chelsea a tough nut to crack. The Blues have made impressive strides under the management of Enzo Maresca this season, and in Cole Palmer they have one of the Premier League’s most effective attacking players.

“They [Chelsea] have already got someone special in Cole Palmer. He is right up there with the best players in the world at the moment. I mean, we get carried away with these things, but what a talent,” said Premier League pundit Gary Lineker.

And if Palmer can find his best form, then the Red Devils could be in for another tough home match – something they have become all too used to in recent seasons!

The round opens on Saturday afternoon with a potential thriller between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James Park. The Magpies famously beat the Gunners in the equivalent fixture last term – sparking a sweary post-match rant from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta – and the team from London will be hungry for revenge in their trip to the North East.

Saturday also features title hopefuls Liverpool hosting Brighton & Hove Albion for a match in which the South Coast side will pose a major attacking threat… while also being notably open in defence. In short, this game should produce goals aplenty, and we can expect Egyptian star Mohamed Salah to fill his boots!

“Players like Mo, they will always score their goals if you just keep playing them,” said Reds manager Arne Slot.

Champions Manchester City will back themselves to get the better of Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, and Ipswich Town v Leicester City has the feel of a relegation six-pointer about it.

Sunday, aside from the Man United v Chelsea game, also features Tottenham Hotspur hosting Aston Villa in North London, and the round closes on Monday evening with a West London derby between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage.