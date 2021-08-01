Man killed fighting to save under-age sister from marriage

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man in Kikuube district has been brutally killed while attempting to save his 16-year-old sister from getting married. The deceased has been identified as Bruno Tumwejukye, 35, a resident of Kiyembe Village in Kabwoya sub-county.

It is alleged that the deceaseds’ young sister disappeared from their home last week and later, her family received information that she was married to one Peter, in a neighbouring village.

Tumwejukye stormed the man’s home on Friday afternoon, and ordered the sister to vacate the house immediately to the annoyance of the man, who instead picked a hand hoe and hit his supposed brother-in-law, ending his life instantly.

John Mary Tibabyenda, the village chairperson who responded to an alarm sounded by Tumwejukye says though he rushed to save his life, he found his lifeless body was lying in a pool of blood. He immediately notified Kikuube police.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Saturday that the suspect fled to an unknown destination after committing the act. However, the police have launched a manhunt for him.

According to Hakiza, police picked the body that was later taken to Kikuube Health Center IV mortuary for postmortem before it was handed over to the relatives for burial. Francis Twesige MuKooto, the Kabwoya LCIII Chairperson condemned the act calling upon police to speed up the hunt for the suspect so that he can be charged accordingly.

URN