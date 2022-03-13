Man flees after killing wife in Buyende

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busoga North, are hunting for a 45-year-old, Ronald Ibanda, a resident of Bugaya village, in Buyende district, for allegedly killing his wife.

It is alleged that Ibanda stabbed Elizabeth Ndekeye twice in the stomach on Friday night and fled.

One of the residents who spoke on condition of anonymity says that Ibanda told him that he had traveled with his wife to Iganga town.

“I communicated with Ibanda via a phone call after noticing stray dogs around his house throughout the day but, he told me that they had traveled to check on their distant relatives in Iganga town. However since the motorcyclists within our area saw him depart without the wife, we forcefully broke into the house to see,” he says.

Amos Kakuti, a resident within the area says that the couple has been embroiled in disagreements for a period of about one year. “I am the couple’s immediate neighbor and I teamed up with the local leadership, to counsel the couple against involving themselves in domestic violence but not much changed as the fights between them intensified,” he says.

Busoga North’s police spokesperson, Michael Kasadha challenged couples to always seek counseling from the police’s Child and Family Protection Unit-CFPU.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man Absalom Waiswa, a resident of Namulesa, in Northern division, in Jinja City on Saturday committed suicide after strangling to death his son, 6 year old son Simon Ibanda.

It is alleged that Waiswa hanged his son on the lower branches of the tree, before hanging himself at the top.

Susan Gamulubaale says that Waiswa had threatened to commit suicide after battling for custody of the boy with his ex-girlfriend.

Meanwhile, CID spokesman Charles Twiine has confirmed the arrest of a man who was caught on video beating up his wife.

“Police⁩ has responded swiftly and rescued a woman from a savagery act by her husband identified as Matovu of Kyebando, Kawempe Division. Suspect detained at Kawempe Police Stantion pending Court on Monday. We Police condemn such senseless acts of violence ⁦against women,” Twiine said.

Domestic violence often occurs when the abuser believes that they are entitled to it, or that it is acceptable, justified, or unlikely to be reported. No matter the issue, she deserved differently.

