Man City misery continues, Arsenal takes big win in Premier League

Aston Villa 2 – 1 Manchester City

Brentford 0 – 2 Nottingham Forest

Ipswich Town 0 – 4 Newcastle United

West Ham United 1 – 1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace 1 – 5 Arsenal

✳ Sunday

Everton – Chelsea

Fulham – Southampton

Leicester City – Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United – AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur – Liverpool

LONDON, ENGLAND | Xinhua | Manchester City’s miserable run of form and results continued on Saturday when Pep Guardiola’s side slipped to a 2-1 defeat away to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Jhon Duran put Villa ahead in the 16th minute with a simple finish after the ball was slipped through for Morgan Rogers to beat City’s offside trap, before ceding to the unmarked Colombian.

Rogers scored Villa’s second after a pass from John McGinn exploited some more poor defending with 25 minutes to play, and Guardiola’s side never looked as if it was going to get into the game until Phil Foden scored his first goal of the campaign deep into injury time.

Arsenal moved to within a point of second-placed Chelsea, who plays on Sunday, with a 5-1 win away to Crystal Palace.

Gabriel Jesus followed his midweek hat-trick against Palace in the EFL Cup with two more goals after six and 14 minutes, which were separated by Ismaila Sarr’s equalizer for the home side.

Kai Havertz made it 3-1 for Arsenal before halftime, and Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice completed the scoring in the second half.

Nottingham Forest strengthened its position above Manchester City with an impressive 2-0 win away to Brentford, who had kicked off with the best home record in the division.

After a strong start from Brentford, Ola Aina finished off a team move by slotting home the opening goal in the 38th minute and Anthony Elanga doubled its lead in the 51st minute.

Ipswich is still searching for its first home win since returning to the Premier League after Alexander Isak scored a hat-trick in Newcastle United’s 4-0 win at Portman Road.

Jacob Murphy scored Newcastle’s other goal as it climbs up to seventh in the table.

West Ham and Brighton took a point each after an even match ended 1-1 in the London Stadium. Mohammed Kudus fired home a rebound after Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen could only parry Jarrod Bowen’s piledriver in the 58th minute.

Brighton had taken the lead in the 51st minute and is now unbeaten in its last eight visits to West Ham’s ground. ■