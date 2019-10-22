Man arrested for illegal possesion of ivory in Mwoya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Nwoya district have arrested a 39-year old boda boda cyclist for attempting to sell 42 kilograms of ivory.

Francis Ojok, a resident of Koch, Goma sub county in Nwoya district was arrested on Monday from Koch, Goma trading centre.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa river region police spokesperson, says that Ojok’s arrest followed a tip-off to police by residents who saw him looking for potential buyers of the 6 pieces of ivory weighing about 42kgs.

According to Okema, the suspect is in custody at Anaka police station and will be charged with being in possession of wildlife product upon completion of investigation.

According to Police in Nwoya, the ivory has been recovered and kept in safe custody at Anaka police station. The case is being investigated under CRB 660/2019.

This is not the first time that residents living around Murchison Falls National Game Park are being arrested for the similar vice.

On October 7th, police in Amuru arrested five suspects after they were found in possession of 400kgs of ivory.

*****

URN