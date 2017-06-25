THIS WEEK: Makerere VC race takes shape

Prof Venansius Baryamureeba, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe and Prof Edward Kirumira are the three candidates out of whom the next Vice Chancellor for Makerere University will be picked.

The three made impressive presentations as they sold their vision and leadership philosophies at a public forum attended by government officials, academic staff, students and MPs at the university main hall.

The search committee will now forward their names to the university Senate, which will in turn forward to the university council, the highest decision making body at a public university. The criteria is established by the University and other Tertiary Institutions Act.

The three candidates are all renowned academics who have held influential positions at Uganda’s oldest and largest university. Baryamureeba served as acting VC for two years, Nawangwe is its current deputy vice chancellor for finance and administration while Kirumira is the principal of College of Humanities and Social Sciences.