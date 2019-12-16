Makerere University student found dead in hostel

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Makerere University fraternity is mourning the death of a third year student of Pharmacy, Viola Namulindwa.

Namulindwa was found dead at the Hollywood hotel after neighbours noticed a stench emanating in from her room.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said the police broke into her room upon being alerted by the hostel custodian, Henry Kitaka. Police suspects she died of electrocution.

The Police spokesman said Namulindwa asked Kitaka to allow her stay in the hostel doing research as her colleagues broke off for Christmas holiday. The tragic incident happened at Hollywood hostel in Kawempe division.

Police said neighbours last saw Namulindwa on December 12th preparing porridge. Her body was removed by police on Saturday and taken to Mulago hospital for a postmortem. Her relatives have since been informed.

Namulindwa is said to have had no roommate. Enanga has placed a caution to everyone who owns electric gadgets to be aware of the dangers of having uninsulated cables.

The incident comes a day after a woman and her daughter were electrocuted on Saturday after a heavy downpour that caused flooding in several suburbs of Kampala.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire, identified the victims as Agnes Naiga and her daughter, Lillian Nakogogwe. Police said Naiga and Nakogogwe died while placing clothes on a wire to dry. They were residents of Ssembuule zone in Rubaga Division Kampala.

*****

URN