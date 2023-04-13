Makerere University guild elections set for Friday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University will on Friday hold virtual guild presidential elections.

There were doubts among students if the elections will take place following the disqualification of two candidates; National Unity platform- NUP flag bearer Margaret Nattabi and independent candidate Suleiman Namwoza for allegedly holding a public debate.

The nine spirants in the Guild Presidential race include; Sabiiti Akankunda, Julius Birigwa Robert Maseruka, Baraka Nkoyooyo, and Oremo Odwee. Others are Mark Ssebunya, Andrew Lubinga, Evans Murungi and Emmanuel Wanyama.

Students will also vote for the School Guild representatives, Halls Guild representatives, College Guild council members, Chairpersons of college councils, students Guild Tribunal, students Debating Union, and Students Games Union among other positions.

This will be the third time students are voting virtually since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that has drawn a lot of criticism from students.

In the previous election, some students encountered technical glitches such as error messages that hindered their access to the voting portal. Students also received notifications that they had already cast their votes despite accessing the portals for the first time.

Levi Tshilumba, the Chairperson of Makerere University Students Guild Electoral Commission said that the commission’s independence is essential and is committed to ensuring a transparent and equitable election.

In July last year, the University banned all future physical guild elections at the University following the death of a Uganda Christian University student Betungura Bewatte, during the Makerere guild campaigns.

The University also recommended that partisan politics in student leadership must be prohibited because oftentimes political identities tend to override the fundamental identity, which is being a student.

Lawrence Alionzi, the outgoing Guild President told URN in an earlier interview that he has advocated for the reinstatement of physical campaigns and he is awaiting a final decision from the University Council.

