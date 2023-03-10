Makerere University criticized for restricting student political rights

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of political party leaders has urged Makerere University to permit Guild contestants to freely affiliate themselves with their preferred political parties during the upcoming Guild Presidential elections.

The leaders made the plea while taking part in the third edition of the Makerere Guild dialogue held at the College of Education and External studies on Thursday. They included National Resistance Movement Secretary General Richard Tadwong, National Unity Platform Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya, Alliance for National Transformation Secretary General Alice Alaso, and Forum for Democratic Change’s Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda

Their plea stems from a recommendation by the Makerere University Council to prohibit partisan politics in student leadership, citing concerns that political affiliations sow discord among the student body.

This is linked to an incident in which a Uganda Christian University student identified as Betungura Bewatte, died during the Makerere guild campaigns last year. His death followed chaotic scenes between Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters near the Nsibirwa hall.

Makerere University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda said while the university has been trying to provide free political space for all students to run for the guild leadership regardless of their political affiliations., it has become evident that some of the political identities tend to override the fundamental identity, which is being a student.

The issue has sparked an intense debate on whether the University should maintain partisan politics or prohibit them entirely to give chance to students to canvass and receive votes irrespective of the political parties they associate with.

Occasionally when Makerere goes to polls, almost all major political parties front candidates. The candidates backed by political parties print posters with their respective party colours and symbols while some invite leaders from their respective political parties to campaign for them and provide logistical support and finances.

Speaking to the gathering on Thursday, Kira Municipality MP Semujju Nganda said it is imprudent for an esteemed institution like Makerere to offer political science as a course, while simultaneously imposing restrictions on student participation in party politics.

Richard Tadwong, the NRM Secretary General also refuted claims that the ruling government is behind the agenda of banning political parties, and said as NRM, they are ready to compete with other political parties.

On her part, Alice Alaso said that students have already embarked on their political journeys, and even if Makerere University attempts to quash their enthusiasm for political party affiliations, it will prove to be futile as these students have already attained maturity and established links with their respective parties.

Fred Mukasa Mbidde, a former guild president, contended that any resolution that curtails students’ freedom to align themselves with their preferred political parties is illegal and contravenes the constitution. He pledged to provide legal assistance to students who choose to challenge such a ruling in court.

NUP’s David Lewis Rubongoya asked the University to foster an environment that enables students to freely express their political affiliations. He further noted that the idea to ban political parties had been previously proposed by the University over a decade ago, but students stood up against it, leading to its being shelved.

However, while addressing the congregation, Prof Umar Kakumba, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics said; while the University intended to regulate the 2022 election, in light of the campaign-related violence that resulted in the loss of life, it was not the University’s intention to entirely prohibit political parties.

****

URN