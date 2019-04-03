Makerere to admit private students before gov’t

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University plans to admit privately sponsored students before the release of the government sponsorship list.

The Higher Education Students Financing Board (HESFB) and privately sponsored students had asked the university to adjust the admission schedule to give them ample time to apply for students’ loan.

Dr Muhammad Kiggundu Musoke, the institution’s Publicist says there has been a persistent complaint that Makerere admits very late to the detriment of the sponsors, students and staff.

In the past, private students had complained that they would get their admission a week to the reporting date which delays the application process to the students’ loan scheme.

Michael Wanyama, the HESFB Executive Director says delayed admission of privately sponsored students has previously affected students to apply for financing.

“What would happen if they would not give enough time to the applicant to apply for other source of funding. Not only Makerere but a good number of public universities,” Wanyama says.

Adding that; “You would find that they would give students admissions only in a space of one week to reporting to the institution but at the same time a student is also required to apply for a loan and that process would take him or her about three weeks.”

The late admission also meant that privately sponsored students would struggle to beat the tuition payment deadline set by Makerere.

In response to this, the institution says they plan to have all admission processes concluded by May, this year.

Dr Kiggundu says the institution is responding to calls from various stakeholders. He argues that some of the students who want to join Makerere University end up joining other institutions due to delayed application.

Wanyama welcomes the move by Makerere University to admit privately sponsored students arguing that it is likely to allow them speed up the process of awarding loans to those who will apply for funding.

A source at the University Senate Building who preferred anonymity said that the institution had attempted this process but ended up with double admissions as students would be admitted both under government and private sponsorship.

Charles Ssentongo, the Registrar in- charge of Undergraduate Admissions at Makerere says however that the university has planned to handle the risks involved with this early admission.

Meanwhile, the Public Universities Joint Admissions Board –Pujab has commenced a week-long government admission selection process at Makerere University.

*******

URN