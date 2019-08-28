Makerere suspends morning exercises involving freshers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University has suspended early morning exercises citing mistreatment of fresh students.

The suspension was communicated in an August 27th, 2019 to all hall warden and senior common room-SCR chairpersons by the Dean of students, Cyriaco Kabagambe.

In the letter, suspends the early morning exercises because of mistreatment of fresh students and demands that the names of the perpetrators of the negative practices be submitted to his office.

“.. I am directing that all morning exercises involving fresh students be suspended forthwith in all halls of residents,” reads Kabagambe’s letter in part.

A fresh man in Nkrumah hall told URN on condition of anonymity that they are forced by continuing students to get involved in the exercises. He said whereas it is healthy to jog, it should be voluntary.

None of the student representatives was willing comment on the issue. The early morning exercises are conducted on Saturday.

Fresh students are forced to jog around the university half naked as part of the university culture.

There are nine halls of residence in Makerere University including Marystuart, Lumumba,Complex, Mitchell Nsibirwa, ,Nkrumah, University, Livingstone and Africa halls.

*****

URN