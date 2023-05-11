Makerere student goes missing for eight days

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kampala are searching for Augustine Sekajugo, a dental surgery student at Makerere University who has been missing for eight days now. According to his neighbor, Sekajugo left his rented room on May 2 at 1 pm, informing his friend that he was going to attend lectures at Makerere but never returned home.

“I waited for him to return but he did. I decided to call on his phones but they were ringing from inside his room. I thought he would return maybe the next morning but up to now he is nowhere and we can’t reach him,” a student who preferred anonymity told the police. His two mobile phones were found inside his room, and police have no leads on his whereabouts.

Makerere Security Chief, Senior Superintendent of Police- SSP Cyrus Omara, confirmed that they have been notified about Sekajugo’s disappearance, but the information regarding his whereabouts is still scanty. Police have begun investigating his area of residence in Makerere Kikoni C zone under the Wandegeya policing division.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, has appealed to Sekajugo to return to his room or contact his relatives and friends who are worried about him. The public has also been urged to share any information regarding Sekajugo’s whereabouts.

Sekajugo’s disappearance is reminiscent of that of Jackline Nakabembe, who went missing in September last year and was discovered a month later buried in a public cemetery at Bweyogerere, Wakiso District. She was killed by her boyfriend over infidelity.

