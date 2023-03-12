MAK students cycle to navigate campus

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University students have embraced the newly introduced bicycles to ease movement within the University. The bicycles were introduced by Star Digital Bikes early this week to enable students and staff to exercise as well as move from and to different destinations within the campus.

Florence Wotali, the Human Resource manager of Star digital bicycle, says that the project is intended to help students who find difficulties walking around campus. “We want to solve the problem of mobility around campus because so many students do not have cars, and it is tiresome to move around the University. So we decided to work with the University to offer this service,” she said.

According to Wotali, priority is accorded to girls who lack proficiency in cycling, and disparate instructors are stationed at different locations to impart bicycle riding skills to those interested. Our reporter took a tour around the campus and established that the bikes are stationed at approximately nine locations, primarily in the halls of residences and colleges. The nearest station upon entering the University through the main gate is located at the Girls’ Hall, Complex.

The other stations are Livingstone hall, Africa hall, University hall, Swimming pool, Mitchel Hall, University hall, Mary Stuart, and College of Engineering, Design Art and Technology- CEDAT. Each of the stations has at least ten bicycles.

Access to the bicycle is limited to students and university staff who must register through the “Digital Bike” application using their identity card. Upon arrival at a station, users can rent a bicycle for a maximum of 20 minutes by placing an order and paying the Shillings 500 cash or through mobile money.

Users are not required to return the bicycle to the original station upon reaching their destination. They can leave it at any nearby station. One station manager, who opted for anonymity told this reporter that he receives at least nine clients in an hour. He, however, noted that his station is the busiest because it is strategically located.

Daniel Tumwebaze, who our reporter found riding one of the bicycles towards CEDAT, said that he frequently finds himself pressed for time when commuting to attend lectures, and occasionally misses the opening session. But utilizing the bicycles has significantly eased his daily commute.

Gloria Aheebwa, a student spotted cycling near Mary Stuart hall told this reporter that while she acknowledges the role bicycles are going to play in easing movement, she believes they will be helpful for students who want to exercise.

Nimichi Hoshel, another student also told URN that he opted to start using the bicycles because they are affordable, and faster.

URN