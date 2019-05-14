Mak appointments board suspends Kamunyu for 6 months without pay

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University Appointments Board has agreed to suspend Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, the Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA) chairperson for six (6) months without pay,

The committee probing the earlier suspension of Dr. Kamunyu and the five counts brought against him by the University made the decision to suspend him. Dr. Kamunyu’s suspension led to a staff strike and a subsequent one month’s stalemate.

He was suspended on January 18, this year by the institution’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe who accused him of engaging in acts that amount to misconduct, including incitement with intent to cause disobedience and/or strikes to undermine the University Administration, acts that bring the University and University Officials into disrepute, intimidation of University Officials and using abusive among others.

Dr Kamunyu is a Lecturer in the Department of Forestry, Biodiversity and Tourism in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES).

While Kamunyu was acquitted on four of the five counts against him, he was found guilty according to the university appointments Board disciplinary proceeding chaired by Jude Mbabali to have been in breach of university policies and guidelines.

The decision of the board was read to the parties at Makerere University Council room on Monday evening. Members of the Board included Prof. Tumps Ireeta, Counsel Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Jolly Uzamukunda Karabaya and Dr. Sarah Ssali.

James Agaba, a lawyer with Byarugaba and Co Advocates in protest said him and his client were not contented with the ruling and that they will appeal the decision.

“We feel not contented about this decision. First of all he was acquitted on all other four charges but found guilty of the charge ‘non-adherance to any other university policies’ which I find unacceptable. It was the university supposed to prove the charge against my client. But it appears they expected us to be the ones to prove the charges. What was in the charge sheet is totally different from what they were reading in their ruling. We are going to consult and definitely we shall appeal,” Counsel Agaba told Uganda Radio Network.

