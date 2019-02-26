Maj Gen Kyaligonza summoned

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have summoned Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza over the alleged assault of a traffic officer on duty.

The summons sent to Kyaligonza through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs given his diplomatic status as Uganda’s Ambassador to Burundi, require him to appear at the Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) Headquarters located on Buganda Road to record a statement.

Kyaligonza, together with two of his Military Police guards are alleged to have assaulted Sargent Esther Namaganda, a traffic police officer while she was on duty guiding traffic in Seeta. The Military police guards who were arrested yesterday have since been identified as Peter Bushindiki and John Okurut.

According to the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, there are so far two tentative charges being investigated. The Charges include assault and wrongful obstruction of an officer on duty, according to a statement by Police Spokesman Fred Enanga.

The Police have since created two task teams which will be headed by the KMP Traffic Commander Norman Musinga and the KMP Criminal Investigations Commander Johnson Olal to pursue the matter.

Musinga’s team will be in charge of investigating the conduct of the driver, for inconsiderate use of the road and the other team supervised by Olal will investigate the charges of assault and willful obstruction of an officer on official duty.

Police are also investigating an additional complaint of assault from a UBC TV Journalist identified as Peter Otai, who was allegedly assaulted while capturing the incident on video.

“The task teams will jointly coordinate with the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and obtain statements from the two body guards, already in military custody. The public must know that the military charge against them has criminal consequences, the reason why we are working with the CMI to bridge the gap and explore the opportunity of charging the suspects on both criminal charges and court martial, over the same behavior,” Enanga said.

The victims of the assault have since recorded statements and had the police form 3A filled by medical personnel who examined them.

Namaganda alleges that she was beaten by the Military Police guards as well as Kyaligonza before her uniform was torn and her lineard taken.

