Mafabi to challenge Muntu for FDC top seat

THIS WEEK: Reports indicate that Nandala Mafabi, the secretary general of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) is set to take on his boss, Mugisha Muntu for the party presidency in an election slated for November. Muntu’s term as president ends on Nov 22.

It will be the second time the two are facing off in the election. Muntu beat Mafabi in in a tightly contested election in 2012 that caused deep divisions in the opposition party.

Patrick Oboi, the former Kumi county MP has also declared interest in the position. FDC deputy publicist Paul Mwiru said the door is still open for other contestants.

Nominations forms will be picked from July 10-12 while nominations are scheduled for August 14 and 15. Mwiru said the party will hold a national council meeting to discuss to the status of the party ahead of the November delegates conference.

