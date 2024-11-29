Madox Sematimba to Headline 14th Edition of Pilsner sponsored Rukundo Egumeho

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Madox Sematima is set to headline the 14th edition of the Pilsner Lager-sponsored Rukundo Egumeho on the 1st of December at Indian Association Grounds Lugogo.

The legendary star will perform live to some of his popular hits alongside some of Western Uganda singing sensations, Ambroy, Gboy Revins, and Lift Jesus Choir.

The edition will not only immerse attendees into a wholesome musical experience but also a modern cultural experience and appreciation of the Bakiga community.

This will come to life at the Pilsner Lager Cultural Village where culture and modernity intertwine through music and dance, food and drinks, and crafts to highlight the beauty of Kigezi.

According to Edgar Kihumuro, the Uganda Breweries Brand Manager Pilsner Lager, the Rukundo Egumeho event has experienced impressive growth since it started.

“Rukundo Egumeho has become an important cultural celebration that honors the heritage of the Bakiga people and brings together various communities, promoting unity and pride and our sponsorship reflects a dedication to supporting cultural events and community growth”

Kihumuro added that this year’s celebrations promise to be a beautiful tribute to the lasting spirit and culture of the Bakiga people.

Tickets are available at UGX 20,000 at the gate and online at mticket.252.co.ug.