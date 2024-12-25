Madi West Nile Diocese unveils shs14 billion budget for 2025

Madi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The administration of Madi West Nile Diocese has unveiled a UGX 14 Billion Budget for the year 2025. This is a significant growth up from the UGX 10 Billion this ending year.

According to the Diocesan administrators, the priorities for next financial year are focused on five thematic areas which are: Spiritual Wellness; Human Resource Development; Diocesan Revenue Generation and Investment; Institutional, Household and Community Transformation and Operational Management and Governance.

While officially unveiling the 2025 Year Planner during his 2024 Christmas Fellowship address today at the Diocesan Headquarters, Bishop Charles Collins Andaku called on the Christians and people of good will to support the diocese in its effort to be sustainable, Christ centered and transformational.

Bishop Andaku also cautioned that as Christians get in to the festive celebrations, they should be mindful of the tasks that lie ahead of them and avoid turning Christmas Celebrations in to suffering for others.

Meanwhile Richard Feta, the Diocesan Finance Manager said the Christians are the primary source of income for the budget though there are other partners that will support the diocese in its mission of evangelization.

According to Acting Diocesan Planner and head of Household and Community Transformation Jesca Mungulemisaru, the projected plan for the budget is to enable the Diocese reach far and wide with its mission.

The administration of the diocese has in its 2025 Year planer also given particular attention to mitigating climate change through tree growing, church land registration and addressing Gender Based Violence which has been on the increase.

URN