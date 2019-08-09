Lwengo district surrenders sub county to support Masaka city status

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lwengo district council has unanimously resolved to surrender part of its territory to support Masaka municipality’s quest for a city status; ending a period of bickering the area leaders.

The Ministry of local government required Masaka municipality to meet key structural prerequisites that include, among others, having a minimum population of at least 300,000 people and land area measuring to 100 square kilometres before elevating it to a city. These pre-conditions warranted Masaka municipality to extend its boundaries into the neighbouring sub-counties of Kkingo in Lwengo and Kalungu district.

The suggestion sparked a row involving the district leadership and Bukoto South MP Hajji Muyanja Mbabaali who openly opposed the idea of annexing part of his constituency to Masaka.

But Lwengo district chairman George Mutabaazi ardently appealed to the council to ignore selfish politicians whose interest he says should not override the common good. According to Mutabaazi, they could not allow selfish political interests to block the area’s aspirations of benefiting from the many development opportunities that come along with the city.

The district council has decided that Kkingo sub county be annexed to the proposed Masaka city.

Ndagwe Sub County councillor Zaituni Nakanwagi noted that the resolution came as a wonder to the already enthusiastic communities in Kingo whose strong desires of joining the proposed city were being stifled by selfish politicians.

Kkingo sub county chairperson Dick Muwanga told URN that the council was foresighted and moved fast to pass a resolution which will aid their efforts to tap from the vast opportunities that come with city status.

Masaka Municipality Mayor Godfrey Kayemba says he has also been relieved to get the required council minutes from Lwengo, adding they will soon proceed to Kalungu district to seek a similar resolution.

Masaka’s demand for a city status had been delayed up-to-the financial year 2023/2024. But later, the government rescinded its position to grant it the status on condition that requirements are met before September this year.

URN