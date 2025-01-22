Lwengo district institutes village coffee taskforces to enforce quality, safety

Lwengo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Lwengo district have resolved to constitute village coffee committees, to respond to rising cases of theft and methods that compromise the quality of the produce in the communities.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the District Security Committee and the leaders of associations of Coffee Farmers, Dealers, Processors and nursery operators, convened at the district headquarters in Mbirizi town council.

Joseph Bbaale, the Chairperson of the Lwengo Coffee Dealers and Processors Association says the committees have been necessitated by the current wave of coffee theft that is bothering farmers and traders in the area.

He says that they are registering several cases of thieves who raid people’s plantations at night and steal people’s coffee hence causing huge losses to the farmers.

He observes that the wave of theft has compelled some sections of farmers to begin harvesting unripe coffee beans, something that threatens the quality of the cherries and eventually the final product for export.

According to Bbaale, the ten-man village coffee taskforces are going help to respond to the theft by conducting night foot patrols in plantations, reporting suspicious coffee dealers and curtailing poor post-handling habits.

He explains they have resolved to link the coffee committees to law enforcement officers to ensure that the culprits are arrested and eventually prosecuted.

Joseph Musisi, the Chairperson of Lwengo Nursery Operators Association says the task forces will also help to check on illegal and unscrupulous dealers who cheat the farmers by selling them substandard seedlings.

He decries that many nursery operators have taken advantage of the recent rationalization of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority-UCDA, and are evading the systems to set up uncertified nursery beds, which has a negative implication on the coffee production chain.

Mbaaga Kizito, the Chairperson of Coffee framers in Kisseka sub county observes that the taskforces are going to play roles of watchmen to complement the Agriculture Extension workers and production officers.

He indicates that the task forces will be comprised of prominent farmers, opinion leaders, village defence secretaries and volunteers who have a passion for coffee production.

Mike Bbuka, the Field Officer of Uganda Quality Coffee, Processors and Traders Association indicates that the task forces empower the primary stakeholders with a direct responsibility of safeguarding the coffee production and value chain from speculators that ruin it.

He appealed to the District Security Committee and the Production Department to fully support the committees for the good of the sector.

Fred Kasekende, the Lwengo Deputy Resident District Commissioner says their office is going to instruct the District Police Commander to work out a plan of supporting the task force, arguing that intervention supplements President Yoweri’s Museveni directive that banned the release of coffee thieves on police bond and bail.

