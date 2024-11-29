Luzira inmates graduate in law

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eighteen inmates, staff and ex-prisoners on Thursday graduated with law degrees under a program organised by Justice Defenders and London University at Upper Prisons Luzira.

Justice Defenders, a UK-based charity organization that advocates for legal education, training, and practice within vulnerable communities together with Makerere University to provide the opportunity.

Among those is Canaan Nkamuhabwa who had been condemned to death by the General Court Martial in 2017 on a capital offence has graduated with a law degree at the Luzira Prisons.

He explained that there were no opportunities for him to consult with a lawyer or speak with his parents before the sentencing. However, he expressed gratitude that God gave him a second chance at life.

Speaking shortly after picking his paper, Nkamuhabwa highlighted the injustice during his trial at the UPDF Court Martial. He revealed that his trial lasted only one day. The trail of civilians like Canaan Nkamuhabwa remains a contentious.

“The person standing before you today has achieved a remarkable feat, graduating with second-class honors against all odds. Among my fellow graduates, some began as prison officers, while others were convicts.However, my own journey started as a condemned inmate, sentenced to death by court-martial.” Nkamuhabwa said.

He added: “As I awaited my execution, an unexpected opportunity arose. Without delving into the details of my imprisonment, I can reveal that my trial lasted a mere day. It was a capital offense case with over ten witnesses, and I was sentenced to death by midnight, but God had other plans for me.”Nkamuhabwa noted.

According to Nkamuhabwa, the opportunity to take the law course was advertised by the African Prisons Project. He described it as a “cry to a caged bird” that resonated deeply with him and his fellow inmates, who eagerly welcomed the chance to pursue their education.

He expressed his gratitude and encouraged other prisoners to apply for enrollment at the Uganda Law Development Centre.

On his part, Alexander McLean, the Founder of Justice Defenders, has charged the graduates to serve those who have been rejected noting that they have been waiting for them.

Justice Musa Ssekana, the head of the Civil Division of the High Court, praised the program in the Uganda Prisons Service, calling it a significant milestone in the transformation of justice in Uganda.

“Today, I am convinced that we have taken a significant step forward in our education drive. As we all know, education is an inevitable building block for any community and society. It is an instrument and a vehicle for development. This program is a timely reminder for us to reflect on how we utilize our time. I strongly encourage many to take advantage of it for their own benefit,” Justice Ssekana noted.

Alexander McLean, the CEO of Justice Defenders, expressed gratitude for the kindness and support he received from individuals like Chris Rwakasisi and Susan Kigula. These experiences, he said, have shaped his understanding of human potential and the power of redemption.

Fred Kajubi Kayongo, Acting Commissioner of Prisons (Formal Education Services) representing the Commissioner General Of Prisons thanked partners for supporting inmate rehabilitation through legal education.

He highlighted the program’s impact on empowering inmates, enhancing prison security, and promoting a positive correctional environment.

He congratulated the graduates, on their achievement and encouraged them to use their legal knowledge to advocate for justice and contribute to a better society.

According to the Uganda Prisons Service, 18 people who have completed their studies under a partnership include inmates, staff and x-prisoners who have earned their Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree.

