Luwero school director remanded over defilement

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Luwero Grade One Magistrate court has remanded the director of Kings Palace Primary School in Luwero Town Council over alleged aggravated defilement and child trafficking.

Jonah Ssebanenya is accused of allegedly defiling six pupils aged between 13-17 years who were PLE candidates in Primary Seven.

Ssebanenya who is also a medical worker at Katuugo Health Center III, in Luwero sub-county, appeared before Grade One magistrate John Paul Obuya on Tuesday and was charged on two counts of aggravated defilement contrary to section 129 (3) (4) (a) and (C) of the Penal Code Act and child trafficking.

The Prosecution led by State Attorney Sandra Nakire told the court that between September and October 2023, Ssebanenya performed a sexual act with a pupil aged 17 years while at Kikubajinja zone in Luwero town.

Nakire further told the court that Ssebanenya also trafficked the same child for purposes of sexual exploitation. She asked the court for adjournment of the cases saying enquiries were still ongoing.

Obuya told Ssebanenya that his court had no jurisdiction to hear the cases and he would take a plea in the High Court.

Obuya remanded Ssebanenya to Butuntumula prison until November 2023 when he will return for mention of his cases.

Luwero District is battling an increase in cases of defilement both in schools and communities.

Recently Shadrack Kabugo a teacher at Rapha Primary School was also arrested and remanded in prison over allegations that he defiled a pupil aged 13 years whom he was teaching.

Kabugo was remanded until 22nd November 2023 when he will return to Luwero magistrate court for mention of the aggravated case against him.

According to the Police crime report, a total of 166 cases of defilement were reported to Police in 2022 of which 68 cases were classified as aggravated and the district ranked in the second position with the highest cases.

