Luweero hospital faces shortage of beds as patient numbers surge

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Luweero hospital is struggling to contain an increasing number of patients, in the absence of hospital beds.

The increase in patient numbers follows the elevation of the facility from a Health Centre IV to a Hospital status in September. Records show that the number of deliveries have since increased from 200 to 300 per month, with at least 20 caesarian births, while outpatients have increased to 300 visits per day.

As a result, the hospital has run short of beds to accommodate the growing number of patients. There are currently 45 beds against a requirement of 100 beds. The maternity ward has only 16 out of the 40 bed it needs.

Safina Nakalanzi, a mother of a Sickle Cell child says that some patients are asked to come with bedding from home, while others sleep on the floor.

Rosette Katende, the District Female Councilor for Luweero town says that there was a need to extend support to the hospital for the procurement of bed and other vital equipment, after the elevation.

The Medical Superintendent of Luweero Hospital Doctor Innocent Nkonwa said that patients and new mothers are discharged earlier than expected, in order to create space for others.

Nkonwa adds that the refurbished wards will accommodate up to 126 beds to match the increasing number of patients. He also unveils a plan for the procurement of 24 beds among other equipment worth 100 million Shillings to boost the hospital ‘s service delivery.

The matter came up after a donation of beds by Katikamu North Member of Parliament Abraham Byandala. The beds were delivered on Tuesday, coinciding with the celebration of the International Day of the midwife.

Byandala explained that lack of beds jeopardizes the health of mothers because many are forced to look for services elsewhere, and often come in contact with unqualified community birth attendants.

Luweero Hospital operates a Primary Health Care budget of 334,382,000 Shillings.

URN