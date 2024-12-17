Lula vows to “severely punish” coup plotters after recovery

SAO PAULO, Brazil | Xinhua | Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vowed on Sunday at a press conference to “severely punish” those involved in the 2022 coup attempt.

“I believe that General Braga has every right to the presumption of innocence,” Lula said, referring to the detained retired general Walter Braga Netto, who served as minister of defense under former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The press conference, held at Sirio Libanes Hospital shortly after Lula’s discharge, marked his first public appearance since undergoing emergency skull surgery last week. His medical team and first lady, Rosangela da Silva, were present by his side.

Braga Netto, accused of attempting to interfere in investigations, was arrested on Saturday following an order from the Supreme Federal Court. According to the Federal Police, Bolsonaro was allegedly planning a coup in 2022 to prevent Lula from assuming the presidency.

Lula said it is unacceptable to have high-ranking military officials in the plot to assassinate the president.

Following his discharge, Lula will work at his residence in Sao Paulo until Thursday when he is due for a CAT scan to get a permit for travel to Brasilia to resume his work at the Planalto Palace. ■