Lukwago files appeal notice in taxation case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has filed a notice of appeal against the 47 million shillings taxation bill filed by former Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority, Jennifer Ssemakula Musisi.

Lukwago through his lawyer Nathan Mpenjje seeks to challenge the June 7th, 2019 Judgment delivered by Justice Andrew Bashaija of High Court Civil Division.

Justice Bashaija directed Lukwago to pay 47 million shillings to Musisi arising from the bill of costs filed by Musisi’s lawyers after winning the case in which Lukwago accused Musisi for usurping his powers in 2012.

“Take notice that the applicant Erias Lukwago being dissatisfied with the whole ruling and orders of Justice Andrew K Bashaija of the High Court of Uganda delivered on June 7th, 2019 intends to appeal in the court of appeal against the whole ruling and orders therein”, reads the notice in part.

Lukwago’s lawyer Mpenjje says that he is waiting for his client to return from abroad such that they draft formerly the grounds of his appeal case.

Trouble for Lukwago started in 2012 when he filed a civil suit against Musisi the then KCCA Executive Director.

In the case, Lukwago had sued Musisi for usurping his powers and passing off as the head of KCCA by convening meetings with traders yet she allegedly didn’t have the mandate to do so.

However, the then High Court Judge Eldard Mwanguhya dismissed his application with costs.

As a result, Musisi through her lawyers of Kasirye Byaruhanga and Company Advocates ran to the Execution Court where they filed a bill of costs that was taxed at shillings 47 Million.

The taxation case was heard before Justice Steven Musota and dismissed on grounds the parties had spent over two years without coming to court which amounted to abuse of court process.

However, Lukwago made a third attempt before Justice Andrew Bashaija of High Court seeking to reinstate the appeal that had earlier been dismissed by Justice Musota.

But Justice Bashaija also dismissed his appeal last week with costs on grounds that it lacked merit.

*****

URN