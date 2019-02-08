Lukwago extends tenure of KCCA fc board

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has extended the tenure of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club board of directors. He has also appointed Masaka District Chairman Jude Mbabali as board deputy chairperson.

Lukwago who is the club patron made the announcement on Thursday during the authority’s council meeting. The board’s three-year tenure expired in November last year.

Lukwago said it will stay working in acting capacity until a new board is constituted.

The new KCCA FC strategic plan launched last year reduced the board’s tenure from three to one year but renewable.

Aggrey Ashaba has been acting as the board chairman since mid-last year following the resignation of KCCA Treasury Director, Julius Kabugo.

The board members who will continue serving in acting capacity are; Tom Lwanga, Makindye Division Mayor Ali Nganda Kasirye, George Opio Okello and David Bwambale.

The KCCA strategic plan says the board is made up of less than two members and not more than 10 members.

“I am engaging management and all stakeholders to see how we can reconstitute the board. I evoke my powers to extend their term until when a new board is constituted,” Lukwago said.

Other members that Lukwago added on the board are Nakawa II councilor Okello Kennedy and Central Division councilor Moses Katabu.

*****

URN