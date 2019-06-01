Lugazi Municipality proposes alternative routes for heavy vehicles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lugazi Municipal Authorities are proposing alternative routes for heavy trucks which they say are damaging the tarmacked section of road in the town centre.

Lugazi Municipal Mayor Deo Tumwesige Mbabazi says the heavy trucks, some of which are used to transport loads of sugarcane, have damaged the road, the drainage system and made the town filthy.

He says that the municipal council is considering a resolution directing all heavy vehicles to use the Katosi-Njeru road instead of the Jinja highway in Lugazi. Mbabazi adds that vehicles taking short routes especially those operating within the town centre shall be using Bulyanteete road.

Once this plan is put into consideration, the heavy trucks parking yard will also be shifted from the area near the taxi park within the municipality.

However, residents within Lugazi town say that once the proposal is considered, their community is likely to face stunted development since a number of them are benefiting from the presence of heavy trucks. Shamim Nabawanga who owns a kiosk at the trailer’s parking yard says that they mainly depend on the heavy trucks to sustain their businesses and families.

The Chairperson of Trailer’s park Hassan Ssemwogerere urges authorities to improve the standards of roads constructed in the area. He notes that the roads recommended, especially for the short route trucks, are not in good shape.

Nonetheless, Sulait Sserwenda, a special hire driver in Lugazi town supports the program saying that it is intended to develop the area. He thinks that once the route is diverted it will give an opportunity to other areas also grow.

