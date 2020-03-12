Lt. Gen Henry Tumukunde detained

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lt. Gen Henry Tumukunde has been arrested. He was arrested on Thursday evening from his office on Impala Avenue in Kololo by a combined team of Special Forces Command – SFC soldiers and Counter-Terrorism Unit.

The security agencies were led by the CID Director Grace Akullo and ACP Francis Olugu, the head of general crime desk.

Tumukunde was taken to CID headquarters in Kibuli, and later transferred to Chieftaincy for Military Intelligence in Mbuya.

Earlier he and his team posted on social media that his office has been surrounded by army officers.

“Comrades, i have been surrounded by army officers at my private office in Kololo. Stay tuned, Details to follow”, read the post.

Later, he added that, ” My Offices and Residence are under seige. Being put under arrest under presumed TREASON charges!”

Last week Tumukunde declared his intentions to contest for the Presidency against President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the forthcoming 2021 general elections.

URN