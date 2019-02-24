Lt. Gen Elwelu warns army against greed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu, the Commander of Land Forces has warned Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF soldiers against greed.

Presiding over the 6th pass out of Local Defense Unit, LDU personnel who completed a four month’s training at Olilim Training School, Katakwi district, Elwelu noted that nothing rewards in the military other than honesty.

Quoting Luke: 3:14, Elwelu said no soldier will prosper while extorting money or falsely accusing others. He also urged soldiers to be contented with what they have.

Andrew Napaja Keem, the LCV Moroto said the general was spot on. He acknowledged that greed has destroyed the society, urging both uniformed men and civil servants to desist from the vice.

A total of 799 LDUs, from the districts of Karamoja, Amuria, and Katakwi in Teso sub-region and Kween and Bukwo in Sebei Sub Region were passed out.

Ben Longok emerged the overall best recruit, Baker Amongin was the best-disciplined recruit while Andrew Ngorok was awarded as the best recruit in the field.

While commanding the 3rd Infantry Division in 2013, Gen. Elwelu formulated the famous Nabilatuk resolution. Every cattle thief arrested was charged double the number of animals he’s found with, and another animal for elders and peace committee in 2013.

In 2017, Elwelu commanded the raid on the Rwenzururu King’s place in Kasese last November, which led to the death of more than 100 people.

He was recently promoted by President Yoweri Museveni to the rank of Lt. General.

URN