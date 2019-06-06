Low turn up at National Budget exhibition week

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was a low turn up of public on the first day of the National Budget Exhibition Week at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The three-day exhibition organised by Ministry of Finance, Uganda Revenue Authority and the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group-CSBAG is aimed at engaging the citizens to participate in the national budgeting process and sensitising them on accountability of resources allocated to the various ministries, departments and agencies-MDAs among other government institutions.

When URN reporter visited Kololo Independence Grounds at 11:00 am, most tents were empty.

They included those of Muni University, Soroti University, the Public Service Commission, Mbale Referral Hospital, Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital and Soroti Referral Hospital and among others.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda rallied the public to attend the exhibition week arguing that it helps involve citizens in the budgeting process.

The Minister for Finance Planning, Economic Development Matia Kasaija said that unlike, in the past where budgeting process was secretive, the budget week exhibition will make the government institutions more open and accessible to the public thereby enabling people to freely interact with the authorities.

The URA Manager in- charge of Public and Corporate Affairs Ian Rumanyika is hopeful that the number of people will attend the exhibition. He says that they expect 6,000 people.

Rumanyika says that the exhibition will extend to other parts of the country.

The national Budget will be read on June 13th 2019.

URN