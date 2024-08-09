LOTTO JACKPOT: Early Christmas for Kyazanga mason and Kawempe factory worker

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has five new cash millionaires, courtesy of ITHUBA Uganda, the official operator of the Uganda National Lottery.

The historic first ever Ugandan LOTTO jackpot draw on August 3, 2024 produced unlikely winners, going by the two who have so far claimed their winnings out of the lucky 5 who won a share of the sh1 Billion LOTTO jackpot.

Samuel Mbonimpa, 30, a mason from Kyazanga, Lwengo District made his first ever trip to Kampala Thursday and returns home a cash millionaire, after claiming Sh186,468,000 at the ITHUBA Head Office.

The key, it turns out was he was one of thousands who played the LOTTO Jackpot using USSD *278#. The Division 5 prize of UGX 932,340,000 will be shared among five winners who matched four of the six winning numbers.

The second jackpot winner to come forth and claim his windfall is Zeverio Namisi, 27 years old, a factory loader in Kawempe. Namisi who played at a Kenkom shop and clinched over sh186 million with a wager of just sh9,000.

Michelle Van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at ITHUBA Uganda, congratulated the winners and expressed pride in celebrating this monumental moment with all jackpot winners.

“As Ugandans celebrate Namisi and Mbonimpa’s success, we encourage the other three jackpot winners to come forward and claim their winnings at ITHUBA Uganda’s head offices. If you believe you are one of the lucky winners from this draw or any other previous draws held by the Uganda National Lottery, please visit any registered retailer or location where you purchased your ticket to validate it,” Michelle Van Trotsenburg said.

She stated, “We are delighted to celebrate this life changing moment with the winners of Uganda’s largest LOTTO jackpot. It’s a testament to the trust that Ugandans have placed in our National Lottery after only nine weeks, from June 1, 2024, when we started ticket sales.”

She encouraged winners to come forward and claim their prizes at ITHUBA Uganda’s offices in Kampala.

“If your numbers match our draw results, visit any registered retailer or the location where you purchased your ticket to validate it. Those who played via USSD and the website can check their numbers using https://nationallottery.go.ug/info/ticket_checker.”

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija recently awarded the National Lottery operating license to ITHUBA UGANDA LIMITED for a tenure of 10 years.

The National Lottery offers numerous benefits, including the generation of funds for public projects, the creation of job opportunities, and direct contributions to the economic and social sectors.

*****

For more information about the Uganda National Lottery, upcoming draws, and how to play, please visit www.nationallottery.go.ug or follow us on our social media channels. For enquiries please contact the toll free Player Helpline at 0800 334433.

Winnings are tax free

Players must be 18 years or older. Play responsibly.