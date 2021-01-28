Losers of Entebbe municipality mayoral race to petition court

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Candidates who lost in the Entebbe Municipality Mayoral race have decided to petition court over the outcome of the results.

The race attracted seven candidates namely the incumbent Kayanja, Mutebi, independent candidate Fabrice Ruhinda, the NRM party candidate, Olive Nassuna (National Unity Platform-NUP), Gerald Muwonge, Mohamed Kawuma and Kenneth Ssimbwa (Alliance for National Transformation-ANT).

On Tuesday, Wakiso Returning Officer Tolbert Musinguzi, declared Ruhinda winner after polling 6,703 votes, followed by Mutebi who polled 6,342 votes. Kayanja, in third place, got 5,576 votes, then Nassuna with 2,499 votes and Ssimbwa got 45 votes. Also, former Entebbe Municipality MP Kawuma got 521 votes and Muwonge scored 13 votes.

However, Kayanja has contested the results and plans to file a petition to the court. He claims that the results from the polling stations were altered at the tally centre.

The declaration of Ruhinda as winner sparked off protests leading to the death of the LC Chairman of Katabi-Kitubulu village in Entebbe, Eric Kyeyune. Two men, Godfrey Baguma and Charles Kabagambe alias Gologol were also injured during the protests.

To calm the protestors, Stephen Kabuye the Entebbe NRM Chairperson, Esther Ankunda, Chairperson NRM Wakiso Cluster at State House and Maj. Anthony Angelo Mbaziira, from Uganda Peoples Defence Forces’ Marine department, told the protestors said that Museveni has ordered the EC to review the declaration.

On Wednesday a group of Kayanja’s agents returned to the tally centre claiming that they had been invited for a review of the results. However, they were chased away by Musinguzi saying that they matter had been forwarded to the electoral commission headquarters.

Mutebi has vowed to keep fighting until he is declared the winner.

********

URN