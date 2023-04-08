LOP promises no retributions if they assume power

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, has stated that they have no intention of seeking retribution against anyone if they assume power.

Mpuuga, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nyendo-Mukungwe Division in Masaka and Deputy President of the National Unity Platform-NUP in charge of Buganda, emphasized that their primary goal is to establish a country that upholds equality for all.

During a religious gathering of the Muslim faithful at the Masaka main mosque, Mpuuga acknowledged that the country has experienced various forms of injustice committed by some individuals in positions of authority.

However, he clarified that it is not the opposition’s intent to seek revenge against anyone if they successfully overthrow the current government. He explained that their political ideology is based on principles of equality and fairness. Despite facing different forms of persecution in their pursuit of attaining state power, they will adhere to these values to ensure the country’s progress.

Mpuuga urged the leadership of the Muslim faithful to use their platforms to openly denounce the state’s excesses and to instill new hope among their congregation.

I congratulate our Muslim brethren for observing this noble religious duty. I applauded the Imam of Masaka Main Masjid, Shk Abaasi Nseera for the various development initiatives he has established at the mosque. We pledge our total support to him & the Muslim community at large.



He also asked religious leaders to create counseling programs that specifically target youth in mosques and schools. Such initiatives, according to Mpuuga, would help in nurturing a responsible future generation that will contribute to building a better country.

Mpuuga expressed concern about the growing trend of unruly behavior and undue arrogance among the youth. He cautioned that if left unchecked, such tendencies could create a misguided generation that would negatively affect the country’s future prospects and progress.

Sheikh Abasi Nseera, the Imam of the Masaka City Central Mosque, appealed to the Muslim faithful to adhere to the values of their faith, which promote tolerance and hard work.

He noted that besides providing spiritual leadership, they have also undertaken various social-economic projects to achieve tangible development.

Some of the projects include the construction of a women’s hospital, a commercial plaza, and an Islamic training institute, among others, for which they are currently fundraising.

