Local leaders decry increasing criminality following closure of police posts

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The disbandment of police posts is to blame for the increasing level of crime in various areas in Mukono district, the local council-LC I chairpersons have revealed. This comes two months after police merged 129 police posts across the country as one of the measures to cut costs and improve efficiency.

The decision came amidst increased attacks targeting police posts. At least 28 police posts were merged in Kampala Metropolitan East Region, where Mukono district belongs. However, village chairpersons say the closure of the police posts has fueled petty crimes in their areas.

Ibrahim Kitenda, the LC II chairperson of Ngandu Ward said his office only registered cases of petty crimes such as stealing items left outside houses and snatching of telephones last year but they have already registered over twenty cases of burglary involving injuring residents this month alone.

The recent incident happened on Tuesday night this week where the family of Paul Nsubuga was attacked and his son, Timothy Wasswa, hacked in the process.

Richard Lugoloobi, the LC I Chairperson of Kiwanga-Lwanda in Goma Division, said that he has registered over fifty cases of robbery from December to this month. He noted that lately, Seeta police lack enough vehicles to conduct patrols.

The increased cases of theft have forced residents to take up the law in their arms. At least three people have been burnt to death within two months on accusations of theft in Takajunge village in Nama Sub County.

Last week, another man was burnt to death in Ngandu for the alleged theft of a motorcycle. Salim Kaliisa, one of the residents accuses police of releasing suspects arrested in various crimes before even producing them before courts of law.

Henery Kitambula, the Mukono Deputy Resident District Commissioner appeals to the residents to avoid mob justice since they might end up injuring innocent people. Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga also appealed to the residents to revive the practice of neighborhood watch and keep the contacts of their leaders and security to report suspicious activities in their areas.

URN