Liverpool to face tricky away test against Brentford

LONDON, ENGLAND | THE INDEPENDENT | Liverpool’s surge toward the Premier League title will continue on Matchday 22 of the 2024-25 season, which will see 10 fixtures played from Saturday 18 to Monday 20 January.

Liverpool have been sensational under the guidance of Arne Slot, setting a pace at the top of the log which has established them as firm favourites to win the championship for just the second time since 1990.

This weekend they will face a tricky away test against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in London late on Saturday afternoon – with the Bees renowned for enjoying a strong home record.

“We’re playing at home, the Gtech, our fortress, and we need to build on that,” said Brentford boss Thomas Frank. “It’s [beating Liverpool] a big goal but I believe we can do it. We know it will be difficult, we’re facing an incredibly good team, and they’ve been unbelievable this season so far.”

The round gets going earlier on Saturday at St James Park, as Newcastle United host Bournemouth, while the day also features a London derby between West Ham United and Crystal Palace, as well as Arsenal hosting their former manager Unai Emery, and his Aston Villa side.

“We have to be positive, and we have to understand our way,” said Emery, with the Lions having struggled to replicate the outstanding form they enjoyed last season. “The table is very tight, we have a lot of teams within a few points [of each other].”

A busy Sunday is headlined by the Manchester clubs, with United hosting Brighton & Hove Albion in the afternoon, while City will be away to relegation scrappers Ipswich Town at the Portman Road Stadium in the early evening.

“We need to show the right mentality, first of all. It is a chance to show our togetherness, our spirit and resilience,” said Tractor Boys manager Kieran McKenna. “Our organisation is going to have to be really good and we are going to have to show bravery in moments of the game as well to take them on in the way we want to.”

The round closes out on Monday evening at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers for a rematch of one of the best games the Premier League has produced this season: the teams played out an eight-goal thriller back in August, with the Blues winning 6-2 at Molineux Stadium.

MATCHES IN DETAILS

Saturday 18 January

14:30: Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

17:00: Brentford v Liverpool

17:00: Leicester City v Fulham

17:00: West Ham United v Crystal Palace

19:30: Arsenal v Aston Villa

Sunday 19 January

16:00: Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

16:00: Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

16:00: Nottingham Forest v Southampton

18:30: Ipswich Town v Manchester City

Monday 20 January

22:00: Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers