Liverpool may pile agony on Manchester United as Premier League continues

LONDON, ENGLAND | Xinhua | Premier League leader Liverpool has the chance to strengthen its place at the top of the table while piling the misery on eternal rival Manchester United, when the two sides meet at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool goes into the game after three consecutive wins, which have given the Reds a six-point lead over Arsenal, who has played a game more, and three more points would set Arne Slot’s side up ahead of next weekend’s break in the league for the third round of the FA Cup.

Dominik Szoboszlai returns after suspension, while defender Conor Bradley could also be available again after injury.

It has been a miserable holiday season for Manchester United, who has lost its last three games, conceding seven goals and failing to score in the process, leading new coach Ruben Amorim to comment after a 2-0 defeat at home to Newcastle that his side was in a battle against relegation.

Despite United’s lack of goals, Amorim has resisted putting the want-away Marcus Rashford back in his side, although he was on the bench for the latest defeat.

The weekend kicks off with another game between two sides with very different recent form as Tottenham entertains Newcastle United.

Tottenham is struggling for consistency, and its high defensive line could make it vulnerable to Newcastle, who travels to London after four consecutive wins have lifted the Magpies to fifth in the table, and with forward Alexander Isak in outstanding form.

Arsenal may be set to lose Bukayo Saka for two months with injury, but the Gunners impressed in a 3-1 win at Brentford, where the team’s effectiveness from set pieces was again a key factor. Mikel Arteta’s side travels to play Brighton, a side with four draws and a defeat in the last five games.

Manchester City took a much-needed win away to Leicester in the last game and will be confident of building on that at home to West Ham United.

The Hammers head north after a chastening 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool in a defeat that also robbed it of star forward Jarrod Bowen, who broke a bone in his foot.

Ederson is available again in the Man City goal, although coach Pep Guardiola may elect to stick with Stefan Ortega after his solid display at Leicester.

It wasn’t a good Christmas for Chelsea, with defeats at home to Fulham and away to Ipswich denting the Blues’ title hopes. Enzo Maresca’s men make the short trip to play a Crystal Palace side that has become tough to beat with just one defeat in the last eight league games.

Defeat at home to Nottingham Forest keeps Everton in the relegation dogfight, and Sean Dyche’s men now face a difficult visit to Bournemouth, where Andoni Iraola’s men continue to impress.

Aston Villa is at home to Leicester City after Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side slipped to second from bottom in the table after four consecutive defeats, although the Foxes impressed for long spells against Manchester City in the latest loss.

Bottom side Southampton hosts Brentford, whose poor away record may give Ivan Juric hope of a first win since taking over on the south coast, while Ipswich’s win at home to Chelsea means it will travel to Fulham with hopes of climbing out of the bottom three.

Sunday’s third game looks fascinating, with fourth-placed Nottingham Forest taking its five-game winning run to play Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have climbed out of the relegation zone with two wins and a draw under new coach Vitor Pereira, who will, however, be without influential striker Matheus Cunha due to suspension. ■