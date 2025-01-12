Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Bournemouth win big in FA Cup as Brentford suffers an upset

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Liverpool had few problems in assuring their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday when they cruised through their local derby against League Two (fourth-tier) Accrington Stanley 4-0.

Cheered on by around 4,000 fans at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium, Accrington held on for half an hour against the Premier League leaders, before Diogo Jota opened the scoring.

Trent Alexander-Arnold doubled the advantage on the stroke of halftime, with Jayden Danns making it 3-0 with 15 minutes left to play before Federico Chiesa scored his first Liverpool goal in the last minute.

Morecombe held on for 39 minutes away to Chelsea, but once Tosin Adarabioyo opened the scoring there was little doubt who would win. Christopher Nkunku, who had seen a penalty saved early in the game, made it 2-0 before a second goal from Adarabioyo and two from Joao Felix rounded off the scoring.

Manchester City was also ruthless in demolishing League Two opposition as they won 8-0 at home to Salford City in a local derby.

Although Pep Guardiola rested a host of first team stars, City still had way too much for their rivals, with James McAtee scoring a hat-trick in the win, while Jeremy Doku scored twice and Divin Mubama, Nico O’Reilly and Jack Grealish also scoring, with Grealish’s penalty his first goal since December 2023.

Caleb Taylor’s 14th-minute goal briefly threatened an upset as West Brom led away to Bournemouth, but the top-flight side hit back rapidly, with Justin Kluivert leveling in the 27th minute, before two goals from Dango Ouattara put them 3-1 ahead by halftime.

Antoine Semenyo and Daniel Jebbison scored in the second half as Bournemouth won 5-1.

Brighton had no problems winning 4-0 away to Norwich City with two goals from in the eight minutes before halftime from Georginio Rutter and second half efforts from Julio Enciso and a fit-again Solly March.

Leicester City also scored big as they beat Queens Park Rangers 6-2, imposing their attack after the Championship side had kept the score 2-2 at halftime away to a rival that had lost their last five Premier League outings.

Goals from Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rodrigo Gomes in the first 21 minutes saw Wolverhampton Wanderers past a tricky visit to Bristol City 2-1, while Brian Yates and Ramon Sosa both scored as Nottingham Forest carried on their fantastic league form in the Cup, with a 2-0 win at home to Luton Town.

The only shock of the day came when Brentford was stunned at home to Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle with Morgan Whittaker’s 82nd goal winning it for the visitors.

Everton booked their place in the fourth round with a 2-0 win over Peterborough on Thursday, while Friday saw Aston Villa come from behind to ruin Graham Potter’s debut as West Ham coach with a 2-1 triumph at Villa Park. ■