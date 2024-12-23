Liverpool hits six in Spurs goal fest in Premier League

LONDON, ENGLAND | Xinhua | Liverpool extended its lead at the top of the Premier League on Sunday after a thrilling 6-3 win away to Tottenham at the Tottenham Stadium.

Tottenham’s erratic defensive displays always promised to make an entertaining match, and it proved with Luis Diaz nodding Liverpool ahead after 23 minutes, with Alexis Mac Allister doubling the lead in the 36th minute.

A poor pass out of defense from goalkeeper Alisson Becker gave James Maddison the chance to get Spurs back into the match, but Mohamed Salah set up Dominik Szoboszlai to make it 3-1 in injury time before scoring two goals himself after the break to apparently seal the game.

Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke gave Tottenham brief hope with goals after 72 and 83 minutes, but Diaz’s second goal of the match made an incredible game 6-3.

Everton produced a cohesive display that held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park.

Chelsea was the better side in the first half and Nicolas Jackson should have put at least one of two good chances away, but Everton improved after the break, when Robert Sanchez was the busier goalkeeper, doing well to deny Jack Harrison and Orel Mangala.

Bournemouth won 3-0 at Old Trafford for the second year in succession, almost a year after it humiliated Manchester United in its home ground by the same score.

Dean Huijsen headed in from Ryan Christie’s cross just before the half hour before two goals in three second-half minutes assured the win – Justin Kluivert scored a 61st-minute penalty to make it 2-0, before Antoine Semenyo assured the win.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa made a series of saves, but a United attack still without Marcus Rashford lacked bite in the final third of the pitch.

Newly appointed Southampton coach Ivan Juric was in the stands to watch his new team produce a pragmatic defensive display to frustrate Fulham and take a 0-0 draw from Craven Cottage.

The bottom side focused on keeping a clean sheet and looked to avoid the expansive play from the back that has cost it a lot of goals this season.

Vitor Pereira had an instant impact after being named as replacement to Gary O’Neil at Wolverhampton as he debuted with a 3-0 win in a ‘six-pointer’ away to Leicester City.

Wolves were clinical in attack, with Goncalo Guedes, Rodrigo Gomes and Matheus Cunha putting it 3-0 up by the break as Leicester made a series of defensive errors. ■