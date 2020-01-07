Lira RDC cancels People Power consultation meeting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The People Power consultation meeting in Lira town has been cancelled.

People Power Movement was expected to be in Lira on Wednesday.

Addressing the media on Tuesday afternoon, Lira RDC Milton Odongo says that although police granted permission to the team, the meeting will not take place.

Earlier in the day, the RDC had promised to provide security to the team as long as they follow the guidelines established by the police.

However, Moses Okot aka Okot P’ Bitek, the People’s Power coordinator in Lango sub region explained that they met all the requirements for the meeting to take place.

According to the guidelines issued by the police, the People Power team is expected to use Juba road straight to Uhuru bar roundabout via Uganda Technical College to the venue, Pacific Grand Hotel.

They are also expected not to among other things hold any procession in town or conduct any political rally as well as distribute political materials. All participants in the meeting are expected to wear identification tags.

This is the second meeting to be cancelled this week following the one of Acholi sub-region which was to be held in Gulu district.

