Lira hospital staff on the run for theft of medical supplies

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moses Bwambale, a domestic assistant in charge of Kitchen and Laundry services at Lira Regional Referral Hospital is at large for alleged theft of medical supplies at the hospital.

He is wanted for the theft of 16 packets of surgical gloves and two boxes of examination gloves.

Each packet of surgical gloves contains 50 pieces while a box of examination gloves contains 1000 pieces.

Milton Odongo, the Lira Resident District Commissioner, says the accused person requisitioned the gloves from the stores under the disguise of distributing them to other staffs and delivered to a private ambulance.

Odongo says police have commenced investigations into the matter as the hunt for the suspects is ongoing.

Dr. Stephen Obbo, the Director Lira Regional Referral Hospital, says this isn’t the first time hospital supplies are being stolen.

The store keeper, security guard, Simon Odepe and the hospital Director are expected to record statements about the incident.

