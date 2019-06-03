Lira asks NMS to suspend supply of anti-malarials

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lira District Health Department has asked National Medical Store-NMS to suspend supply of anti-malarials over low consumption rate.

Dr Patrick Buchan Ochen, the Lira District Health Officer says that many public health facilities in the district have continued to record low consumption of anti-malarial drugs which has resulted into expiry of drugs.

He said that suspension of supplies will last three months as the district continues to monitor the consumption.

Ochen adds that they have since embarked on the redistribution of the drugs to other health units.

Among health facilities with huge anti-malarial drugs in stock includes Ogur and Amach health Centre IVs, Aromo, Bar, Abala, and Barapwo Health Centre IIIs among others.

James Omara Elem, a member of the District Health Council Committee attributed the low consumption rate of anti-malarial drugs to test and treat strategy, Indoor Residual Spray and strict use of treated insecticide mosquito net.

Omara says they expect more reduction in malaria prevalence from the current seven percentages.

Previously, malaria prevalence in Lira district was at 34 percent about two years ago.

Aliik Health Centre II in Amach Sub County bordering Kole District is the only facility currently recording highest consumption rate of Anti-malarial drugs.

The facility records more 100 confirmed cases of malaria on a daily. Many of these patients are from Kole district, according to medical survey report.

URN