LIRA: 18 Sisters make first vows

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The congregation of the Missionary Sisters of Mary Mother of the Church has received 18 new sisters. The colorful ceremony was held on Saturday and was led by Bishop Sanctus Lino Wanok, the Bishop of Lira Diocese.

The 18 novices renewed their faith and made a vow to chastity, poverty, and obedience before being dressed in a veil and a cap that has 6 buttons, the first 3 buttons representing the trinity, and the last 3 buttons represent the vows they have just made, a sign that they are now sisters.

They are from the diocese of Kabale, Lira, Masaka, and Archdiocese of Mbarara. The vows were made for one year after which they are required to renew their vows in accordance to the constitution of the Missionary Institute of Mary Mother of the Church.

Bishop Wanok called on the sisters to emulate the Virgin Mary by upholding unity and re-think their mission in the world and fighting the anti-Christ.

He also advised them to focus on the service of God saying once a vow is made, there is no turning back.

Rev. Sr. Sophia Assime, the Superior General thanked the parents for their continuous support to the sisters even when they are already part of the church. She encouraged the new novices and their parents to remain faithful in serving the Lord by improving on the quality of their lives.

Gerald Tusiime, a parent to one of the novices thanked the other parents for sacrificing their daughters to serve the Lord advised the religious women to remain strong in carrying the cross of Lord Jesus Christ.

The congregation whose origin is in Lira Diocese was initiated by late Bishop Caesar Asili, the first Bishop of Lira Diocese in 1970 with only 14 sisters from the Diocese of Arua and Lira.

****

URN