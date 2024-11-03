Lightning strike kills 14 South Sudan refugee children in Northern Uganda

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 14 South Sudan refugee children have been confirmed dead and 34 others injured after they were struck by lightning in Lamwo District.

The incident happened at about 5 pm Saturday at the food distribution point in Zone 8, Palabek Refugee Settlement where 48 children had taken shelter following a mild rainfall.

Uganda Radio Network understands that some victims were part of a children’s choir practicing in a nearby incomplete church for Sunday service while others were playing football. They reportedly all left to take shelter at the food distribution point when the rain started before being struck by lightning.

John Pasquale Udo, the Refugee Welfare Council 3 Chairperson for Palabek Refugee Settlement says out of the nine victims, five are girls while nine are boys, all from the Nuer tribe.

Udo notes that seven children have been left in critical condition following the lightning strike while 27 are in relatively stable condition and all are currently receiving medical treatment at Paloda Health Center III in Zone 3.

He says the deceased bodies are also at Paloda Health Center III Morgue pending identification from their parents and relatives and postmortem.

“We are trying to manage the situation right now with a very big crowd gathered to identify the bodies of their children. We call for support from all the humanitarian organizations in the settlement to render their support at the moment,” says Udo.

Udo called for calm from the relatives of those affected and urged them to desist from speculating about their death arguing that it wasn’t man-made but rather a natural calamity.

He says some of the families currently need urgent psychological support and called on humanitarian organizations within the refugee settlement to render their support.

The police are yet to offer details of the incident including particulars of the deceased and the injured.

Lightning strikes are uncommon in Lamwo District. In July 2016, 20 cows were struck dead by lightning in Guda Palwo village in Madi Opei Sub County in Lamwo district.

In May 2020, four people were injured after they were struck by lightning in Padibe Town council, Lamwo district.

****

URN