Leave Kyaligonza’s issue to Generals- Moses Ali

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The First Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Moses Ali has asked legislators to demanding the recall of Uganda’s Ambassador to Burundi, Maj. Gen. Matayo Kyaligonza.

He advises members of parliament to instead focus on their legislative duties and leave the issue of sanctioning Kyaligonza to army generals.

Kyaligonza is accused together with guards of slapping Esther Namaganda, a female traffic officer in Seeta in Mukono District in February this year for trying to stop his driver from making a U-turn in the road.

Parliament resolved on February 27th, 2019 to recall Kyaligonza from his diplomatic duties in Burundi for unbecoming behavior. The General has since slammed parliament for passing such a resolution and described MPs as stupid.

The Rukungiri Municipality MP, Roland Mugume Kaginda presented the CD recording of Kyaligonza in parliament on Tuesday.

Kaginda urged parliament to halt the consideration of the ministerial policy statement for the foreign affairs Ministry for the 2019/2020 financial year until the executive implements the resolution that Kyaligonza is recalled from diplomatic service.

However, the Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah cautioned that much as Mugume had accused Kyaligonza for contempt of Parliament, there is a difference between disrespect of Parliament and contempt of parliament.

However, the Leader of Government Business, Gen. Moses Ali expressed doubt on the authenticity of the papers and CD Kaginda claimed contained Kyaligonza’s remarks. He declined to comment on what the executive will do regarding Kyaligonza’s latest remarks or even the resolution of parliament.

His response prompted Jonathan Odur, the Erute South MP to ask whether Generals who fought in the 1980-1986 ‘bush’ war have ever undergone counseling or medical treatment to help them recover from their ‘bush mentality” because Kyaligonza is not the only bush general whose conduct is wanting.

In his response, General Ali told the legislators that Odur is wrong to say Generals need medical attention since he has never been one and lacks the ability to make such an assessment.

Oulanyah asked government to present a comprehensive statement on Kyaligonza’s utterances to the house on Wednesday. He also advised MPs to recall that April 1st is also known as Fools Day.

URN