LDU recruitment-huge turn up overwhelms UPDF in Kagadi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 700 youths from Kagadi and Kibaale districts turned up for the ongoing LDU recruitment in Kagadi district yesterday . The recruitment exercise is taking place at Kagadi District Headquarters.

Major Yusuf Bilaali Katamba, the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces –UPDF spokesperson for First Infantry division told Uganda Radio Network on Saturday afternoon that the huge turn up of the youths in Kagadi is overwhelming. He however, adds that a number of them were eliminated after presenting fake credentials.

He says 50 of the youths who turned up for the recruitment did not have any identification document and were not allowed to proceed for the screening. The UPDF is targeting 150 recruits from Kagadi and Kibaale districts. According to the Quota, 114 of the youths will be selected from Kagadi district while 46 will be picked from Kagadi.

After the screening, the youths will undergo a six-month training at Kaweweta Military Training School in Nakaseke district, before they are deployed to serve in areas they are selected from. This is part of the government strategy to contain urban crime.

URN