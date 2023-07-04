LCs at DRC border ask for smartphones to improve info sharing

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local council chairpersons in areas in Kasese district neighboring DR Congo want the government to provide them with smartphones to enhance their communication capabilities. They highlight the limited modes of communication available to them, which hampers their ability to promptly share relevant security-related information with responsible agencies.

They also want the central government to improve their welfare. Jocknus Kakundere, the LC 1 chairperson of Mwende Cell, Kisinga Town Council emphasized the convenience of using a smartphone to pass information discreetly and swiftly in the event of their areas being invaded by undesirable elements.

Kakundera also shed light on the financial strain faced by local council chairpersons, resulting from inadequate remuneration, which often forces them to resort to loans or engage in corrupt practices.

Simon Happy, the Kasito Cell chairperson, expressed disappointment over the government’s allocation of resources, including communication gadgets, to lower-level security personnel, while neglecting the leaders. He highlighted situations where they are unable to make direct voice calls, despite a majority of them still relying on traditional mobile phones.

Johnson Kithikyolho, the LC I chairperson of Rwesororo Village in Kisinga Sub-County, emphasized the financial constraints that prevent them from purchasing smartphones, even though these devices are essential for their work.

Isingoma Musema, the NRM Publicity Secretary for Kisinga Town Council, highlighted the recent attack on Mpondwe-Lubhiriha SS in Mpondwe, stressing that it should serve as a reminder to the government regarding the importance of effective communication.

During a recent interview with a URN reporter, Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, pledged to advocate for support in terms of communication and transportation for local council chairpersons.

URN