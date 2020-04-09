Lanenober health centre III resumes operations

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lanenober Health Centre in Lakwana Sub County in Omoro district has resumed operations a week after it was closed.

The facility which serves over 500 people was closed after eleven of its health workers were quarantined after coming into contact with a suspected coronavirus patient.

The suspect last week reported to Lanenober Health Centre III after presenting signs and symptoms of coronavirus diseases.

He disclosed to health workers that he had been in contact with his boss, a Kenyan businessman who tested positive.

Authorities in the district immediately quarantined the suspect, eleven health workers, 18 family members of the suspect and 37 patients who had visited the health facility at that time and closed the facility.

Okello later tested negative for the disease from Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.

Douglas Peter Okello, the Omoro LCV Chairperson says that the health facility resumed operations on Wednesday following the discharge of the health workers after a week of monitoring at Opit Senior Secondary School isolation Centre.

Susan Akany, Omoro Resident District Commissioner said that the suspects were discharged by the district health team and coronavirus taskforce in coordination with the national coronavirus case management officers.

Okello explained that the dozens have also been issued with discharge certificates.

They have also committed to becoming Voluntary Household Ambassadors on Prevention of Coivd-19.

They will be sensitizing members of the community on the dangers, spread and prevention of Covid-19 as provided by the Health Ministry.

Patrick Otika says reopening the health Centre has relived the people since were lacking health services due to the closure.

