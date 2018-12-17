Land ownership wrangles threaten Wakiso schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The future of government aided schools in Wakiso District is uncertain as their founders reclaim part of the land they are occupying. Most of the government aided schools in Wakiso were founded by the church, community members and many others were built on land donated by the Buganda Kingdom and individuals of goodwill.

However, as the value of land in the areas of Wakiso continues to appreciate, the foundation bodies and descendants of the individuals who had donated the land have come up to reclaim it. Wakiso District Education Officer Fredrick Kiyingi says that although most schools had large chuncks of land, it has been slowly reclaimed by individuals and institutions leaving them with small portions, only enough for classrooms and administration blocks.

Records from the education department indicate that over 90 percent of the schools in Wakiso district lack ownership documents making it difficult for the school management committees to contest the takeover. The latest victim of the takeover is Kazo Mixed Primary School in Nansana municipality, where a section of Muslims want to take over part of the school land to construct commercial buildings and a mosque.

Kiyingi attests that some head teachers have also taken advantage of the gap to sell off some pieces of the land or use it for personal benefit. He says that they have tried to ask the foundation bodies to avail the schools with certificates of title in vain.

He adds that besides being threatened, the district education department cannot renovate the schools which are all dilapidated since the recently passed guidelines deter them from spending government funds on infrastructures whose ownership is uncertain.

Wakiso District Chairperson Matia Lwanga Bwanika advises the education technocrats to handle each particular case in isolation in order to find a lasting solution.

Bwanika argues that although acquiring titles is the best solution, some founding bodies like the Anglican and Catholic churches have a unique land management system. However, he adds that there is mistrust from both the local governments and the founding bodies.

Wakiso Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Swaliki Wasswa Masokoyi says that the district is trying hard to keep the little pieces of land left at each school intact. Wakiso has 256 primary schools and 39 secondary government aided schools.

URN