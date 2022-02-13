Lamwo RDC hospitalized following accident along Gulu-Kitgum highway

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lamwo Resident District Commissioner Nabinson Kidega, is nursing injuries at St Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu City following a nasty road accident.

Kidega, his bodyguard Christopher Onek, and driver Patrick Odongo, sustained multiple body injuries when his pickup registration number UG 3332C, overturned after knocking two cows along the Gulu-Kitgum highway at around 10pm on Saturday night.

Kidega told URN from his hospital bed that he is experiencing acute pain in his chest, head and both legs. He explained that their vehicle overturned when the driver tried to dodge two cows that were crossing the road at the busy Lapuda trading centre in Paicho sub county, Gulu district.

The RDC was travelling from Gulu to Lamwo district after attending a security meeting with the Internal Affairs State Minister Gen David Muhoozi, and the Gender, Labour and Social Development State Minister, Rt. Col. Charles Engola on the ongoing eviction of Balalo pastoralists from Northern Uganda.

URN