Labour minister Mwesigwa Rukutuna returned to Ntungamo for trial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister for Labour Mwesigwa Rukutana has been taken back to Ntungamo from Mbarara central police station, where he had been detained since Saturday.

Rukutana was arrested with three of his bodyguards from his home in Ruyonza, Rubaare Sub County for allegedly shooting and injuring a person, during the National Resistance Movement party primaries held on Saturday. The bodyguards were identified as Egec Paul, Kozala Faizal and Okello John Bosco.

According to reports from the area, Rukutana shot and injured one Dan Rweburingi a resident of Kagugu parish in Rubare sub-county, a supporter of his opponent Naome Kabasharira. Prior to the incident, Rukutana had lost the NRM party flag for Rushere county to Kabasharira in a hotly contested race.

Rwizi Regional Police Spokesperson Samson Kasasira says that the Minister has been taken to Ntungamo, where he will be charged by a court with jurisdiction over the matter. He adds that the group is being investigated for inciting violence, attempted murder by shooting and malicious damage to property.

Rukutana was accompanied by three police patrol vehicles after spending three nights at Mbarara central police station. Rwiburingi is currently admitted at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

URN